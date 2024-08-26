Tanzania: VP Calls for Strategic Mineral Management

Vice-president Dr Philip Mpango has instructed the Ministry of Minerals to carefully oversee the extraction of strategic minerals in the Dodoma Region to ensure local population benefits from the natural resources.

Dr Mpango issued the directives while addressing various leaders and citizens at Mpwayungu Village, Mvumi Constituency during the conclusion of his four-day working tour of the region.

He further said that Dodoma's abundant mineral deposits present a unique opportunity for development, urging residents to seize the opportunity by engaging in diverse economic activities, such as agriculture and livestock farming.

The mining sector is one of the key sectors in Tanzania, contributing significantly to the country's GDP, employment and social development.

Tanzania mining industry is highly important since it accounts for a significant share of the country's export revenues. The government plans to have this sector contribute 10 per cent of GDP by 2025.

The minerals available in Tanzania include metal minerals such as Gold, Copper, Iron, Silver, Nickel and industrial minerals such as Graphite, Gypsum.

Other minerals include Energy Minerals such as Coal, Uranium; Gemstones such as Diamond, Ruby, Emerald and the unique Tanzanite found only in Tanzania; Rare Earth Elements such as Neodymium, Lanthanum, Cerium and Construction Minerals such as gravel, sand, marble limestone and others.

Additionally, the VP called for increased efforts in environmental conservation, ordering the establishment of more control posts to prevent further damage caused by elephants.

The Vice-President highlighted the potential for Dodoma to cultivate a variety of crops, including avocados, mangoes, dates, pomegranates, olives and tree peanuts.

He also encouraged the expansion of strategic crops like sunflower, rice, vegetables and grapes. Additionally, Dr Mpango emphasised the need for adopting modern agricultural practices in livestock and fish farming.

Acknowledging the low-income levels of many Dodoma residents, the Vice-President called on local leaders to ensure that the region's opportunities translate into improved livelihoods.

He stressed the importance of environmental conservation and directed authorities to implement measures to protect forests, establish tree farms and safeguard water sources.

To address the issue of elephant invasions in Mvumi villages, Dr Mpango ordered the establishment of more control posts and increased patrols.

The Vice-President further directed the Ministry of Works, through the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), to maintain the 84-kilometre Mpunguzi-Mlazo road, as it is a vital link for the major "Build a Better Tomorrow" (BBT) project under the Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Irrigation Scheme and Ruaha National Park.

Mvumi Constituency MP, Livingstone Lusinde, commended the government for its development efforts in the region but expressed concerns about the damage caused by elephants.

Dr Mpango's four-day working visit to Dodoma involved touring various development.