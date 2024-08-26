Tanzania: Pamba, Dodoma Jiji Share Spoils

Pamba Jiji and Dodoma Jiji FC played to a hard-fought 0-0 draw in their Mainland Premier League clash at CCM Kirumba Stadium on Saturday.

The match showcased impressive defensive resilience and tactical discipline from both sides. Both teams entered the game eager for their first win of the season.

Dodoma Jiji aimed to recover from their previous defeat to Mashujaa in Kigoma, while Pamba Jiji sought redemption after being held to a draw by Tanzania Prisons at home.

The match was tightly contested from the start. Pamba Jiji, leveraging their home advantage, pressed forward aggressively.

Striker George Mpole came close to breaking the deadlock with a header that hit the crossbar and a long-range effort brilliantly saved by Dodoma Jiji's goalkeeper.

Dodoma Jiji also had their moments. Ibrahim Ajibu's free kick in the 56th minute forced a top-notch save from Pamba's keeper. Despite several close calls and tactical battles in midfield, neither team could find the decisive touch.

The stalemate reflects the evenly matched nature of the game, with both teams demonstrating strong defensive and strategic play.

In the standings, Pamba Jiji is currently 5th with 2 points, while Dodoma Jiji FC is 6th with 1 point from a draw and a loss.

Looking ahead, Dodoma Jiji will face Southern Killers Namungo at Jamhuri Stadium on September 12th, while Pamba Jiji will host Singida Black Stars at CCM Kirumba Stadium on September 15th.