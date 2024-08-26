Tanzania: Govt Commits to Improve Rural Roads in Lindi

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Friday that the government is continuing with its efforts to improve infrastructure in rural areas to enable citizens to engage in various productive activities including transporting agricultural produces.

Addressing the residents of Namikulo Village in Ruangwa District, Lindi Region, the Premier said the government is committed to constructing roads and other infrastructure in rural areas purposely to open up both social and economic opportunities for rural residents.

Also read: Major investment beckons for cashews industry

He mentioned some of the roads under the plan as Namkatila, Matambalale A, Matambalale B Namikulo which link to Nangwego road.

He said the feasibility study has already been conducted and that the World Bank (WB), which is financing the project is looking for suitable contractor for the construction to kick off by January, 2025.

He said another road starts from Ruangwa to Namichiga, with a length of 21 kilometres and that it will be built at a tarmac level.

"This road is going to be constructed by Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS).

The road is funded by WB, and all tarmac roads that pass through the villages will be installed with street lights," he said.

The Premier added that the government is also continuing with the construction of roads in various parts of Ruangwa District at gravel level.

He mentioned Chikwale-Machang'anja as one of standards gravel roads in the area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Infrastructure Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the second phase will involve construction of Namichiga - Namkonjela - Nambilanje-Nanjalu- Kiperemende road leading to Nanjilinji village in Kilwa District.

"This is a very important road since it connects Ruangwa and Kilwa districts, the government is still looking for the fund to complete it," he noted.

On his part, Tarura Manager for Ruangwa District, Eng Mashaka Nalupi said the government through Tarura has allocated 150m/- for the construction of a 6km road from Chunyu to Mihewe at gravel level.

He added that 10m/- has also been allocated for rehabilitating Chunyu-Namikulo Road. He said the task will also involve construction of drainage system.

Moreover, RUWASA District Manager, Eng Lawrence Mapunda said the authority has already drilled a water well at Liuguru Village with the capacity to produce 10,500 litres of water.

"The drilling and construction, which cost a total of 1.9bn/- was completed in July, this year.

Now, we are looking for a contractor to supply water to the neighbouring villages such as Chunyu, Namikulo, Mihewe and Chiundu," he said.

According to Eng Mapunda, the task of distributing and supplying water is expected to kick off in October this year.