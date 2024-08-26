Mozambique: Campaign Opens Slowly - Fear in Cabo Delgado, Some Violence, Vandalising Posters and Misusing State Cars

25 August 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

The electoral campaign started slowly this weekend. Parties are afraid to campaign in Cabo Delgado. There have been a few violent confrontations. As is common in Mozambican electoral campaigns, there are numerous reports of vandalizing posters of other parties, putting posters in improper places such on road signs, and of Frelimo improperly using state cars in the campaign. The formal campaign opened Saturday and continues to 6 October. There is no campaigning 7 and 8 October and voting is on 9 October.

Reports are from our more than 500 correspondents, spread over 154 districts. There are CIPEleiçõesvideos on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFskQmYOyvw and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opc9FRP6ji4

Except for Frelimo, which has access to state resources, campaigning began slowly.  Some parties, such as the MDM, Podemos, and New Democracy (ND) have not yet begun their election campaign activities in many districts.

Three of the four presidential candidates campaigned on Saturday. Both the Frelimo and the MDM candidates, Daniel Chapo and Lutero Simango, launched their campaigns in Beira, while the independent candidate, Venancio Mondlane, began in Matola. But the fourth candidate, Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, did not campaign on Saturday.

