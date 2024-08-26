Mozambique: Destruction of Campaign Materials Continues

25 August 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

On the first day of the campaign more than 20 cases were recorded of the vandalisation of election campaign materials. Frelimo is the party that suffered most from destruction of its materials, followed by Renamo and then by the MDM.

In Matola-Rio, Maputo province, hundreds of Frelimo posters were vandalised. In Magude, also Maputo province, members of Frelimo vandalised election material, and provoked supporters of Renamo. The two sides came close to physical assaults. One member of Frelimo threatened supporters of Renamo with a machete.

Cases were also reported of campaign materials being posted in inappropriate places, such as on top of traffic signs (below), on private homes and on public statutes (Samora Machel, below).

