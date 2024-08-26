Mozambique: Use of State-Owned Vehicles

Our correspondents reported four cases of the use of State vehicles on Saturday in Chongoene (Gaza), Beira (Sofala), Quelimane (Zambézia), Nangade and Ibo (Cabo Delgado). In Gaza and Cabo Delgado the vehicles were used by Frelimo, and in Sofala and Zambézia by the MDM and Renamo, respectively.

On Sunday there were reports of the use of state assets by Frelimo for its political activities. One of these cases was registered in Morrumbala, in Zambézia, where Frelimo is using a Land Cruiser vehicle from the Morrumbala District Hospital, with the number plate AHP 132 MC, and another vehicle from the Morrumbala District Directorate of Education, Youth and Technology. This is a white Toyota Hilux, with the number plate hidden by a Frelimo flag.