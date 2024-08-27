Sudan: WFP Expands Aid Operations in Sudan

26 August 2024
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Khartoum / Adré / El Tina / Port Sudan — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that it is ramping up its aid distribution efforts in Sudan, focusing particularly on the conflict-ridden region of Darfur. As part of these efforts, the WFP is considering expanding its self-registration initiative, which was successfully piloted in Khartoum.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga on Sunday, WFP Communications Officer Mohamed Gamal, highlighted the ongoing distribution of food aid across various areas of Darfur. He noted that the aid has been delivered through multiple channels, including the El Tina border crossing connecting Chad and North Darfur, and truck convoys from Port Sudan. Gamal reported that eight trucks, carrying 194 metric tons of food, enough to support 16,000 people, recently crossed through the Adré border crossing into West Darfur.

The WFP has welcomed the Sudanese government's decision to open the Adré border crossing between Chad and Sudan, which has facilitated the movement of essential supplies. Gamal explained that the WFP is now exploring the expansion of its self-registration program, initially launched in Khartoum last July, to ensure that aid reaches those who need it most.

This program, which allows families to register themselves for aid, could be applied in other states as part of the WFP's broader aid distribution strategy. The WFP continues to provide food directly to those in need and supports charity kitchens in Khartoum.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke by phone with the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Secretary-General's office, the two leaders discussed the movement of humanitarian aid through the Adré border crossing and agreed to facilitate the delivery of supplies into Sudan.

Reports also state that they agreed on the need to develop a streamlined system for the rapid processing and distribution of humanitarian aid, working in close coordination with Sudanese authorities.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.