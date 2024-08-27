Algeria: Independent Candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune Vows to Create 450,000 Jobs

ORAN-Independent candidate for the September 7 presidential election, Abdelmadjid Tebboune committed Sunday in Oran to creating 450,000 jobs and to raise the unemployment benefit to DZD2 million.

Hosting a meeting at the sports hall of Miloud-Hadefi Olympic complex on the 11th day of the election campaign, independent candidate, Abdelmadjid Tebboune stated: "I pledge before the Algeria people, if they vote for me, to creating 450,000 jobs," stressing that the fight against unemployment will be "an absolute priority."

These new jobs will be created "under major projects to be implemented in 2025 and 2026, including the Gara Djebilet megaproject in Tindouf, generating jobs in the provinces of Tindouf, Bechar, Oran, Annaba, Jijel, Naama and other provinces."

Stressing the importance of youth in society, the independent addressed young people, saying: " The Constitution protects you through the Higher Youth Council, as it does for civil society," recalling "the commitment he fulfilled during his presidential term in favor of youth by giving them access to several political positions."

"I hope most of the presidents of people's communal and provincial assemblies will be young people in the coming years. I also hope 50% of the People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament) component will be young people," he continued.

After commending "the integrity and competence of the Algerian youth," the independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune committed to "pursuing the achievements made since 2019, making the Algerians proud of their country."

Moreover, Abdelmadjid Tebboune committed to "increasing retirement pensions and benefits for vulnerable categories and housewives."

"I will raise the university grant and unemployment benefit to DZD2 million from 2025," promised the candidate.

On the international level, independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune reaffirmed his commitment to "the just Palestinian and Sahrawi causes."