Rwanda Donates $1.2m to Caribbean Countries Hit By Hurricane Beryl

26 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Rwanda has donated up to $1.2 million (over Rwf1.5 billion) in support of relief efforts by Caribbean countries hit by Hurricane Beryl in late June and early July.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the government allocated $300,000 to each of four affected Caribbean nations, namely Grenada, Jamaica, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

"Rwanda has answered the call for solidarity by the Commonwealth Secretary General in support to Commonwealth countries affected by Hurricane Beryl," the ministry said in a statement on Monday, August 26.

"In this regard, a total of 1,200,000 US dollars has been disbursed to Grenada, Jamaica, Barbados as well as St. Vincent and the Grenadines."

ALSO READ: Rwanda donates 1,000 tonnes of maize to drought-hit Zambia

Rwanda became a member of the Commonwealth in 2009. President Paul Kagame was elected the Commonwealth Chair-in-Office in June 2022, a position he held until in March 2024.

This announcement follows Rwanda's donation of 2000 tons of maize in July to Zimbabwe and Zambia, which were hit by extreme droughts.

"Rwanda remains ready to support, within its means, global solidarity efforts for countries affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events, as it has done in the past in the region and beyond," the foreign ministry said.

ALSO READ: Rwanda joins global celebration of Commonwealth Day

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 5 Atlantic storm, struck the coast of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, the Gulf Coast of the United States and several Caribbean nations.

With winds reaching up to 150 miles per hour, Hurricane Beryl left a trail of devastation, claiming lives and causing billions of dollars' worth of damages.

It is considered one of the most devastating storms in this region since Hurricane Dean in 2007.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.