African Union, Gavi and Japan Unite to Bolster Health Security and Universal Health Coverage in Africa

Leaders of Africa, Japan, and Gavi have committed to deepening collaboration to address Africa's most pressing health priorities

At a thematic event of the 2024 Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting, the African Union and Gavi convened ministers and leaders to outline how sustainable financing, private sector partnerships and Japanese innovations can support countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union's Agenda 2063

With increased outbreaks and population growth, protecting communities from vaccine-preventable disease is more critical than ever

Tokyo, Japan / Geneva —

The Government of Japan alongside the Japanese private sector, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the African Union Commission are determined to work closer together to help African countries meet their health goals.This determination was renewed through high-level strategic dialogue at a thematic event of the 2024 Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting, which underscored the need for enhanced collaboration and innovation to accelerate progress toward achieving universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

"Japan has been leading international discussions on achieving UHC throughout the world and has supported many countries in Africa. Thanks to our partnership with Gavi, we can work towards ensuring no one is left behind," said Dr. Keizo Takemi, Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan. "Our discussion will serve as an opportunity for the public and private sectors to come together and accelerate efforts towards achieving UHC in Africa. This will become one of the major pillars of future cooperation between Japan and Africa."

Renowned for its technical expertise and innovation, the Japanese private sector represented by the Japanese Business Federation highlighted strategic health initiatives that can support African countries reach the most vulnerable populations. In spirit of the Lusaka Agenda, global health organisations engaged at the event including WHO, Unitaid and World Bank outlined the importance of sustainable financing and the development of the UHC Knowledge Hub to facilitate the exchange of information, expertise, and best practices across countries.

Commenting on the meeting's outcome Dr. Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, said: "In this era of heightened global health challenges, our partnerships must be stronger and more innovative than ever before. This dialogue has reinforced our collective resolve to work hand-in-hand with African countries, with Japan's support, to create a healthier, more equitable future for the continent."

The renewed commitment toward achieving universal healthcare in Africa comes as Gavi seeks US$9 billion in new donor funding to help protect more people, against more diseases, faster than ever before. To date, with the support of donors such as Japan, and with implementing countries at the helm, Gavi has helped immunise more than 1 billion children across 78 lower-income countries, saving more than 17 million lives. In Africa, nearly 9 million deaths have been averted through routine immunisation. Over the next five years, between 2026 and 2030, Gavi plans to reach 500 million children and save over 8 million lives.

"Immunisation plays a pivotal role in safeguarding our children's health and future. By investing in vaccines, we invest in the well-being of our youngest generation and the sustainable development of our continent," said H.E. Amb. Cessouma Minata Samate, Africa Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development.

As the 2030 deadline for the SDGs approaches, Gavi, the African Union Commission, in partnership with Japan and global health stakeholders will translate commitments into tangible actions and a coordinated implementation plan to help build more resilient health systems for all Africans.

"With about five years remaining before 2030, the target year for achieving universal health coverage, which Japan is committed to and led global efforts on, the international community must once again remind itself of the goal of achieving UHC and take action before forgetting the lessons learned from the COVID-19. We need to share knowledge and promote collaboration to ensure that everyone has equitable access to inter alia, health services as well as immunisations for all," said Mr Yoichi Fukazawa, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Notes to editors

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1 billion children - and prevented more than 17.3 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).