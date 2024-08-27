Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Ambassador Mohammed As New Dia DG, Names Adeola Ajayi DG of DSS

.Charges them to reposition intelligence agencies, tackle security challenges

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Directors-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a release issued on Monday, stated that Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed is the new Director-General of the NIA while Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi is the new Director-General of the DSS.

The new appointments, he said, was sequel to the resignation of the previous NIA and DSS chiefs.

President Tinubu expects that the new security chiefs will work assiduously to reposition the two intelligence agencies for better results and charges them to bring their experience to bear in tackling the security challenges bedeviling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies and in surgical alignment with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The President thanked the outgoing Directors-General of the two pivotal intelligence agencies for their services to the nation while wishing them success in their future endeavours.

The former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, had on Saturday submitted his letter of resignation to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Abubakar tendered his resignation after meeting with President Tinubu citing personal and family reasons for quitting the job.

The ex-NIA boss was first appointed in 2018 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who extended his stay in office in December 2021.

Ambassador Mohammed has had an illustrious career in the foreign service since joining the NIA in 1995. He had served in various roles, culminating in his promotion to the rank of Director and his subsequent appointment as the head of the Nigerian mission to Libya.

The 1990 graduate of Bayero University, Kano, had served in North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, and at the State House, Abuja.

The new DSS DG, Mr. Adeola Ajayi, rose through the ranks to attain his current post of Assistant Director-General of the Service. He had, at various times, served as State Director in Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.