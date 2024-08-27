Egypt Condemns Israeli National Security Minister's Remarks On Al-Aqsa Mosque

26 August 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt strongly condemned the remarks made by the Israeli National Security Minister regarding plans to build a synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Egypt held Israel legally responsible for maintaining the status quo at Al-Aqsa and for protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Egypt called on Israel to fulfill its obligations as an occupying power and cease provocative statements that may escalate tensions in the region.

Egypt emphasized that such irresponsible comments complicate the situation in the Palestinian territories, obstruct efforts toward a truce and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and threaten the prospects for a final settlement of the Palestinian issue which should be based on the two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state established along the borders of June 4, 1967, and East Jerusalem as its capital.

