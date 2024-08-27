South Africa: DA Demands Justice Minister's Accountability Amid VBS Scandal Allegations

press release

The DA is deeply concerned by the disturbing revelations surrounding Justice Minister Thembi Simelane, as reported by News24 and Daily Maverick. It has come to light that Minister Simelane received a "loan" of R575 600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions in 2016, a company directly linked to the unlawful investments of municipal funds into the now-defunct VBS Bank during her tenure as the mayor of Polokwane.

The DA has submitted a request to the chair of the Justice Parliamentary Portfolio, for the Minister of Justice to appear before the portfolio to answer to these allegations. At the very least, the Minister needs to be brought before Parliament to account for what measures she intends to put in place to manage the glaring conflict of interest between herself as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and her role involving the National Prosecuting Authority, which must surely be investigating the Minister and this transaction.

In 2018 the VBS looting scandal broke, implicating officials within the Bank and politicians, including senior leadership of the MK and EFF. The Minister of Justice, Thembi Simelane, who has the final responsibility over the National Prosecuting Authority, has been exposed for her allegedly receiving benefits in the VBS looting scandal by the very source who uncovered the fraud and corruption at VBS, which led to the criminal prosecution by the NPA of those involved.

It has once again fallen on the private sector and journalist to uncover the full extent of VBS looting. The VBS looting has affected the poor, marginalised and vulnerable victims who invested their life savings in the hopes of building a better life, but unfortunately lost everything at the hands of corrupt and greedy politicians and these victims continue to suffer without any feedback while justice is not served.

These allegations raise serious questions about the Minister's integrity and her ability to fulfil the critical role of upholding justice in South Africa. We demand that the NPA continue to exercise its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice, despite the allegations that have surfaced against the person who oversees the body.