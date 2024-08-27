Malawi: Chakwera Swears in 4 High Court Judges Increasing Their Number to 42 Countrywide

26 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

In a move aimed at enhancing the country's judicial capacity, President Lazarus Chakwera, on Monday presided over the swearing in of four new High Court Judges at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

President Chakwera's continued efforts to fill up judicial positions reflects his unwavering commitment to strengthening the country's legal system and also ensuring that the judiciary carries out its work in a more effective manner.

The new High Court Judges are; Justice Edna Bodole, Justice Kondwani Banda, Justice Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza, and Justice Trouble Kalua.

In his remarks, President Chakwera said becoming a high court Judge is an honor. He called on the new judges to always be organized in the delivery of justice to the people of Malawi.

He also advised the judges to ensure proper regulation of their emotions and actions in their daily work.

Following the new appointments, the total number of High Court judges in the country now stands at 46.

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda, Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba, and several top government officials were all present to witness the administration of oath of office and the judicial oath to the new judges.

