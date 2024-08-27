Uganda: Three Jailed 20 Years Over Foiled Gen Lokech Funeral Attack

26 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has sentenced three men to a total of 20 years after being convicted for the roles in the foiled attack during the funeral of former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gen Paul Lokech.

The attack was foiled in Pader District in August 2021 when security forces intercepted Rashid Katumba , who was carrying explosives with the intent to cause harm to the public.

On Friday, persons including Katumba alias Abdu ,Najiimu Luyenje and Arafat Jamil Kiyemba were convicted by lady justice Susan Okalany.

The judge convicted Katumba of terrorism and unlawful possession of explosives and sentenced him to 10 years for each of the two offences but to run concurrently while Luyenje and Kiyemba were each sentenced to five years after being convicted of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

In total, they are to share among them 20 years in prison.

The happened after the three accused persons opted to voluntarily plead guilty on a plea bargain arrangement.

The matter was handled by Mr. Thomas Jatiko - Assistant DPP and Ms. Marion Ben-bella - Senior State Attorney in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.