Uganda: Three Jailed 20 Years Over Foiled Gen Lokech Funeral Attack

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has sentenced three men to a total of 20 years after being convicted for the roles in the foiled attack during the funeral of former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gen Paul Lokech.

The attack was foiled in Pader District in August 2021 when security forces intercepted Rashid Katumba , who was carrying explosives with the intent to cause harm to the public.

On Friday, persons including Katumba alias Abdu ,Najiimu Luyenje and Arafat Jamil Kiyemba were convicted by lady justice Susan Okalany.

The judge convicted Katumba of terrorism and unlawful possession of explosives and sentenced him to 10 years for each of the two offences but to run concurrently while Luyenje and Kiyemba were each sentenced to five years after being convicted of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

In total, they are to share among them 20 years in prison.

The happened after the three accused persons opted to voluntarily plead guilty on a plea bargain arrangement.

The matter was handled by Mr. Thomas Jatiko - Assistant DPP and Ms. Marion Ben-bella - Senior State Attorney in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).