Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Breaks Ground for State-of-the-Art Defence Headquarters

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, has officially commissioned the construction of the new state-of-the-art Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA) joint headquarters in Mbuya.

"This new headquarters is of strategic importance," said Gen Kainerugaba.

He said it would provide a modern and comfortable setting that directly enhances the operational efficiency, coordination, and capabilities of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

" Incorporating the latest technology and infrastructure, this facility will support a modern defence strategy,"he stated.

Gen Kainerugaba, who also serves as the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, expressed confidence in the UPDF leadership's commitment to excellence in defence and security.

He highlighted that the new headquarters would symbolize the nation's strength and resilience. Additionally, he thanked the Ugandan government, particularly the President and Commander-in-Chief, for their support in realizing this project.

He emphasized that the new facility would improve decision-making, foster better coordination between the Joint Staff and Services, and ultimately strengthen national security.

The general also acknowledged the efforts of the UPDF in undertaking the construction of a facility befitting the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs/UPDF.

He expressed optimism that the project could be completed within two years, ahead of the estimated three-year timeline.

Maj Gen Jack Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff, noted that the project, to be executed by UPDF Engineers, represents a significant step in the professionalization of the UPDF, a goal guided by the President and championed by the Chief of Defence Forces.

"For a long time, the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs/UPDF has lacked decent headquarters. Now, the reality of having one is unfolding before us," he said.

Maj Gen Bakasumba also commended Gen Kainerugaba for his leadership, strategic guidance, and unwavering support in ensuring the project's progress.

"This is a fulfillment of your strategic priorities, particularly in infrastructure development within the UPDF and the Ministry."

Mrs. Edith Butuuro, the Ministry's Under-Secretary of Finance and Administration, announced that the estimated cost of the multi-billion-shilling project stands at Shs94 billion, with an initial allocation of Shs20 billion.

She praised General Kainerugaba's leadership in advancing the project, acknowledging his efforts to secure resources and prioritize the construction of the headquarters.

Mrs. Butuuro committed to supporting the mobilization of additional funds to ensure the project's timely completion.