Rwanda: Senate Candidates Hit the Campaign Trail Ahead of September Polls

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has announced the schedule and locations for the Senatorial election campaigns, which begin Monday, August 26 to September 14, as 32 candidates compete for seats in the upper house of the Rwandan Parliament.

There are 26 seats in the Rwandan Senate, with 14 of Senators elected by electoral colleges in the City of Kigali, provincial districts and higher learning institutions.

Eight Senators are appointed by the President, while four others are designated by the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations.

The candidates are permitted to campaign through the media or any other platform. In Northern Province, the campaigns will start with Burera District on August 27.

In the Southern Province, candidates will begin their campaigns in Nyamagabe District. The Western Province will see campaigns launch in Rusizi District, while in the Eastern Province, they will begin with Bugesera District. In the City of Kigali, the campaigns will commence in Gasabo District.

For three candidates representing public universities, the campaign trail will begin on September 5 at the University of Rwanda's Huye Campus. They are vying for the seat for a representative of public universities.

For the sole candidate representing private university, the campaign will begin on September 9 at Protestant Institute of Art and Social Science (PIAS) in Huye District.

Who votes in senatorial elections?

The electoral college for the 12 senators elected from national administrative entities includes the bureau of council members of sectors making up all districts in the provinces and the City of Kigali.

For university representatives, the electorate consists of academic and research staff from public and private universities and other institutions of higher learning.

The 32 Senate candidates came from a selection process by the electoral commission that vetted their experience, a minimum age of 40 years, and possession of a university degree.