Kenya: Beware of This Fabricated 'Kissing Video' Targeting Kenyan President William Ruto and Defence Minister Soipan Tuya in a Sexist Smear Campaign

Beware of this fabricated 'kissing video' targeting Kenyan president William Ruto and defence minister Soipan Tuya in a sexist smear campaign

IN SHORT: A fake video falsely showing Kenyan president William Ruto "kissing" newly appointed defence minister Soipan Tuya has surfaced, fueling a vicious smear campaign since Tuya's rise to the powerful ministry.

When Kenyan lawmaker Soipan Tuya was first picked to join the Kenyan cabinet as environment minister in September 2022, her photo in an embrace with president William Ruto surfaced.

The photo appeared to be from a 2013 event, when compared to photos posted on Ruto's Facebook page, looking at Tuya's hairstyle and both Tuya's and Ruto's dress.

Once again, in July 2024, when she was reassigned to the defence docket, the same photo was posted online.

Only this time, it was posted alongside a video which showed Ruto purportedly claiming that Tuya was "previously his girlfriend". There was also a Tiktok video mash-up that made the same claim.

But there was a problem.

The videos had been manipulated.

Manipulated videos and photos shared out of context push sexist agenda

Africa Check found the original footage from the event on State House's YouTube account. State House is the president's official residence.

The footage showed Ruto had made the girlfriend remark about his wife, Rachel Ruto, on 10 May 2024 at the Kiambicho Forest in Murang'a County - about 95 kilometres to the north-east of the capital, Nairobi. The president was leading a nationwide tree-planting campaign.

As he spoke, the president had his left hand around his wife's shoulders in a side embrace. She leaned into her husband and momentarily put her hand on his waist. Tuya was standing at the back, looking at the first couple - smiling.

The president then turned and introduced Tuya as the environment minister and joked about her "girly" looks.

"Huyu msichana ... mnaona kama ni msichana? Huyu msichana ndio waziri wetu wa mazingira," Ruto said. This Kiswahili for: "This girl, doesn't she look like a girl? Yes, this girl is our environment minister."

The footage clearly shows that the "girlfriend" remark was about the first lady, not Tuya.

'Girlfriend' video clip doctored to fit a sexist narrative

The video from May 2024 was edited, so Ruto's "girlfriend" remark appeared to target Tuya.

"Huyu ni waziri anaitwa Soipan Tuya ... Huyu msichana ... mnaona kama ni msichana? Alikuwa girlfriend yangu zamani. Sasa, anang'ang'ana na mimi ..." the edited version shows Ruto saying.

Translated from Kiswahili, this means: "This is a minister, her name is Soipan Tuya. This girl, doesn't she look like a girl? She used to be my girlfriend a long time ago. Now, she is struggling with me ..."

This edited and misleading 21-second clip was posted here on Facebook; and here, here, here and here on X.

The edited videos were used to further a sexist narrative that Tuya's elevation to head the defence ministry, with a seat at the national security council, was a result of the rumoured relationship with the president and not her aptitude as a lawyer, lawmaker and leader.

The narrative was condemned as laced with gendered cyberbullying and sexual innuendo.

Now, another fabricated video has surfaced.

Fabricated 'kissing' video

The old photo from 2013 has been turned into a five-second video, which appears to show Tuya and Ruto kissing. The Facebook user posting it asks whether it is "edited or real".

Some users shared it as fact and a blog even used a screenshot from the video. The screenshot was also posted here and here on X.

Other users claimed the video was "AI-generated" - made using artificial intelligence tools.

Some users on YouTube have also pointed out the visual inconsistencies that show the video is faked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We took a closer look.

In the first second of the video, it is clear that the photo was edited. The background was removed, and the image was placed on a video of men clapping. Because of the editing, the video is not smooth; some parts are blurry, and the hands and faces of the people in the video seem distorted.

As the video continues, the distortion of the faces, hands and other features becomes more apparent.

The video is a fabrication, with an old photo edited to show motion and make it appear that Ruto and Tuya danced together while embracing. It is generated using artificial intelligence tools.

Most of those reposting the fabricated video share it with the caution that it is AI-generated, like here, here, and here on Facebook, and here and here on YouTube.

For more details, read our guide on how to spot AI-generated images and videos.