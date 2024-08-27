Uganda: Speaker Anita Among Takes Magogo Twins to Vatican

Vatican — Speaker of Parliment Anita Among last week had private audience with Pope Francis in Vatican, where she introduced to the world her twins.

The Bukedea Woman MP met Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of the Vatican, who led her to the Pope discuss ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the Vatican and Uganda.

The Speaker is known to make annual pilgrimages to the Vatican to commune with the Holy Father, Pope Francis in whom she has always sought refuge from the uproar back home.

Together with her husband, Budiope County MP Moses Magogo, the Speaker is battling a US and UK travel ban. The UK in April announced sanctions on the Speaker and other profile Ugandan politicians charged with corruption.

Among cannot travel for international parliamentary conferences or represent the country at other important fora due to her status as a sanctioned individual. To The Vatican, she was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Planning and Economic Devt Henry Musasizi and MPs, including Herbert Ariko.

Officials say Speaker Among's visit to the Vatican came as a result of a "special invitation from the Holy See, reflecting Uganda's positive relations on the global stage."

This meeting marks a fifth time Speaker Among has been received by Pope Francis for a private audience "which is testament to the deepening relationship between Uganda and the Vatican."

Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Saturday encouraged Catholic legislators "to be witnesses of hope," particularly for the younger generations, amidst the darkness of war overshadowing the world.

Catholics are called "to find wisdom and strength to see beyond the clouds and, with the hope born of faith, to inspire others, especially the young, to work for a better tomorrow," he said.

The Pope was addressing participants in the fifteenth Annual Meeting of the International Catholic Legislators Network (ICLN) taking place in Rome.

The ICLN is a non-partisan association founded in 2010 that connects and supports dedicated Christian leaders in public office, irrespective of their political affiliation, by building a growing international network.

Its mission is to offer them spiritual and doctrinal formation and global networking opportunities, so they can exercise virtuous and effective leadership that is committed to the dignity of every human being.

The theme chosen for this year's meeting is "The World at War: Permanent Crises and Conflicts - What Does It Mean for Us?"

At Sunday's Angelus, Pope Francis offered his solidarity with the thousands globally affected by Mpox (monkeypox), which is now a global health emergency. He said he is praying for all those who have the disease, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo where an outbreak is underway, a nation "suffering greatly" he lamented.