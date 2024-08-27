Africa: Addis-Based Boeing's Africa Office to Commence Operation in October

Addis Ababa, — Addis Ababa-based Boeing's Africa office will begin operations in October, Boeing Africa Managing Director Henok Teferra announced.

Recall that the aerospace company revealed it was in the process of opening its African headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Following the announcement, the Managing Director told ENA that the company's office will officially start its operation in October 2024.

Henok stated that the American aerospace company decided to open its African headquarters in Addis Ababa considering the successful work Ethiopia is achieving in the aviation sector and its African hub status.

The opening of Boeing Company's African office in Addis Ababa will enable Boeing to further strengthen and expand its cooperation with Ethiopian Airlines in various sectors, he explained.

The opening of the office will also create more opportunities for Ethiopia to strengthen and maintain its status as Africa's aviation center, the Managing Director added.

Boeing will cooperate with Ethiopian Airlines, especially to strengthen cooperation for joint production of aircraft components, he pointed out.

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines have formed a strategic partnership to manufacture critical aircraft components in two sectors, he stated, pointing out that Ethiopian Airlines has been manufacturing and supplying wire harnesses for Boeing and Boeing is supporting Ethiopian to produce insulation blankets at the Kilinto Industrial Park in Ethiopia.

