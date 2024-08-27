Ethiopia's Delegation Attending Brics Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting in Vienna

26 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's delegation led by Federal Ethics and Anticorruption Commission Commissioner, Samuel Urkato is participating at the meeting of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group in Vienna, Austria.

The delegation includes State Minister of Justice, Belayneh Yirga and State Minister of Culture and Sports Ambassador Mesfin Chernet.

The meeting that kicked off today is expected to deliberate on ways to tackle corruption and other malicious acts in the sports sector across member countries of the BRICS.

The meeting will be held for the coming seven days, according to Federal Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission.

