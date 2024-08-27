Africa: AU Member States Consultation On the Development of the Common African Position On Climate Change, Peace and Security

Towards a unified African response to climate change related peace and security risks

In a significant step towards a unified African response to climate change related peace and security risks, the African Union Commission (AUC) will host a three-day consultation on the Development of a Common African Position on Climate Change, Peace and Security from 27 to 29 August 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The consultation aims to address climate change-related peace and security risks and bridge gaps in policy, technical capacity, funding, and decision-making processes to foster the development and implementation of effective responses. This event will consider, using empirical data and Member State experiences, the key climate change, peace and security risk pathways identified by the African Climate Security Risk Assessment (ACRA) study and the Report of Chairperson of the African Union on the Climate Change, Peace and Security nexus.

Participants will jointly analyse existing data and lessons learned from Member States, review the findings of the two reports, and this deliberation will inform the development of the first Common African Position on Climate Change, Peace and Security, taking into account Africa's diverse vulnerabilities and experiences of climate-related security risks.

The workshop will bring together AU Member States, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs), African Climate Commissions, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), African researchers and Academia, subject matter experts, and other regional stakeholders.

The outcome will contribute to a Common African Position on Climate Change, Peace and Security and an actionable roadmap for stronger responses. In addition, the consultations will foster greater collaboration between national, regional and continental stakeholders on future climate, peace and security initiatives.

This initiative is supported by the governments of Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, the GiZ Office to the AU, adelphi, Training for Peace and The Alliance of Bioversity and CIAT.