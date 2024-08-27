Uganda: NUP Threatens Legal Action As Bobi Wine Visits Kiteezi Landfill Victims

The police also indicated that due to the time lapse, the bodies of those still missing are likely to have decomposed. They expect to recover bones, which will be subjected to DNA testing to identify the victims and their families.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has threatened to take legal action against the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and government if they fail to promptly compensate and relocate victims of the recent Kiteezi landfill.

This was during a visit to the temporary camp housing those affected, where NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and other party officials delivered essential relief aid.

Police and military heavily guarded the road leading to Kiteezi Church of Uganda Primary School, where the displaced residents have sought refuge.

The deployment was in anticipation of Kyagulanyi's visit, which drew significant attention and a large following of his supporters.

Kyagulanyi arrived in a convoy of vehicles, including one carrying food, other supplies, and a water tanker, about ten Members of Parliament, including Joel Ssenyonyi, and other party officials, accompanied him.

However, tensions arose when police restricted entry, allowing only Kyagulanyi, Ssenyonyi, and the MPs inside the camp, while the rest of the entourage was held outside.

During his address, Kyagulanyi expressed deep concern over the government's handling of the disaster.

"This tragedy is a result of government negligence and the failure of KCCA to address the issue of waste management and land use in Kiteezi," Kyagulanyi stated.

He emphasized that if the government continues to delay compensation and resettlement, NUP will support the victims in taking the matter to court. He added that they will not rest until justice is served for these people.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament reechoed Kyagulanyi's sentiments he says this was not an accident but it happened out of negligence putting the blame on KCCA and government.

Muwada Nkunyingi the Kyaddondo East area pledged to use his legal expertise to pursue the matter.

"As a lawyer and a representative of this community, I am prepared to take this issue to court if government does not move quickily to compensate and resettle these victims," Muwada stated.

He added that they will hold those responsible accountable for the avoidable tragedy.

The police, in their statement, highlighted the challenges in the ongoing search for missing persons, noting that operations have been hampered by persistent rain.

However, the police also indicated that due to the time lapse, the bodies of those still missing are likely to have decomposed. They expect to recover bones, which will be subjected to DNA testing to identify the victims and their families.

The Uganda Red Cross Society says that some of the victims especially those who were tenants in the camp have begun leaving to start anew life, reducing the number of displaced individuals to 293.