Uganda: Unicef Uganda Urges Enhanced Breastfeeding Support As Many Mothers Return to Work Early

UNICEF Uganda's call to action is a reminder of the importance of supporting breastfeeding mothers through robust policies

UNICEF Uganda has raised concerns about the lack of adequate breastfeeding policies in the country, which are leaving many infants without the recommended six months of exclusive breastfeeding.

This issue, highlighted in a recent post on UNICEF Uganda's X account, points to a global trend where nearly 60% of the world's infants miss out on exclusive breastfeeding due to insufficient workplace support for mothers.

In Uganda, the situation mirrors the global challenge, with many working mothers compelled to leave their infants at home before they reach six months old.

This is largely due to the lack of paid parental leave and the absence of breastfeeding breaks or dedicated breastfeeding corners at workplaces. According to UNICEF, these gaps in policy not only hinder mothers' ability to exclusively breastfeed but also negatively impact child health and development.

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months is crucial for infants, providing them with the necessary nutrients and antibodies to protect against common childhood illnesses.

However, in Uganda, only 66% of infants are exclusively breastfed for the recommended duration, according to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2021. This statistic is troubling, as it highlights the significant number of children who are missing out on the full benefits of breastfeeding.

Many Ugandan mothers face the difficult decision of returning to work soon after childbirth due to financial constraints or job security concerns. It is estimated that a significant percentage of these mothers return to work within three to four months postpartum, well before their infants reach six months.

This early return is often necessitated by the lack of extended maternity leave, which is typically capped at 60 working days, as per the Employment Act of Uganda.

Moreover, only a small fraction of workplaces in Uganda have facilities that support breastfeeding mothers. The absence of breastfeeding corners or designated spaces for expressing milk forces many mothers to either stop breastfeeding altogether or switch to formula feeding, which is not only costly but also deprives the child of the unique benefits of breast milk.

Experts argue that improving workplace policies to support breastfeeding is not only beneficial for child health but also for the broader economy.

Experts advise that when mothers breastfeed exclusively for six months; it leads to healthier children and reduces the burden on the healthcare system. Workplaces should be more accommodating by providing paid parental leave and creating breastfeeding-friendly environments. This will encourage more mothers to continue breastfeeding, even after returning to work."

As the organization continues to advocate for better maternal and child health, there is hope that more workplaces in Uganda will recognize the need for change and implement practices that allow mothers to provide their children with the best start in life.