South Africa: Kraaifontein Vendor Murdered Over Unpaid 'Protection Fees' - South African News Briefs - August 27, 2024

Kraaifontein Vendor Murdered Over Unpaid 'Protection Fees'

Street vendors in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, are living in fear after a 64-year-old vendor was fatally shot, allegedly for failing to pay an extortionist, reports News24. An eyewitness, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, revealed that vendors in the area are required to pay monthly "protection fees." However, the woman who was killed struggled to earn enough money in July and August, leaving her unable to pay. She sold cow heads, known as umnqambulo, as well as intestines (amathumbu), trotters, and offal. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg did not confirm the extortion allegations but said that the motive for the attack is under active police investigation.

Western Cape Braces for Strong Winds and High Waves

The Western Cape should prepare for strong winds across the province and high waves along the coastline, according to MEC for Local Government, Environmental and Development, Antoll Bredell, reports IOL. "Please avoid coastal and sea activities, particularly if you are a recreational sailor in a small boat or a rock angler," Bredell advised. He said that the impending storm highlights the importance of coastal provinces working together on disaster risk management. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Level 6 warning for severe winds affecting the Garden Route, eastern Overberg, eastern Winelands, and southern central Karoo.

Wits Open New Burns Unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath

The University of the Witwatersrand has officially opened its new, cutting-edge Roy McAlpine Burns Unit at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, reports News24. Built for R100 million, including an R70 million donation, it is the only public burns unit in Gauteng, equipped to provide specialized care to about 750 patients a year. The facility includes six additional adult beds, raising the total to 12, and four more pediatric beds, bringing the total to 11. It also boasts a newly equipped burns theatre and a state-of-the-art teaching laboratory. Nthabiseng Makgana, CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, said that the new burns unit will provide not only advanced medical treatment but also comfort and reassurance through its specialized and comprehensive care. The Roy McAlpine Foundation contributed R70 million to this initiative, with the remainder of the funding provided by the university.

