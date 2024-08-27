Algeria: Presidential Election - Youcef Aouchiche Urges Citizens to Back His Project

Ghardaia — The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front for the September 7 Presidential election, Youcef Aouchiche, called on citizens in Ghardaia province on Monday to support his "Vision for Tomorrow" project, which aims to "build Algeria's future on solid foundations."

Speaking to the press after proximity activities in downtown Ghardaia, as part of the electoral campaign for the September 7 Presidential election, Aouchiche affirmed that his electoral program "offers realistic solutions to bring about change and build the future of the country on solid foundations," calling on citizens to back his project.

The Socialist Forces Front candidate reaffirmed that the September 7 election presents an opportunity to mobilize for the expected change and an "Algeria reconciled with itself."

While in Ghardaia, known for its unique architecture, Aouchiche underscored the importance of preserving national heritage.

He committed to promoting cultural influence and setting up a national fund aimed at encouraging artisans so as to boost the local economy.