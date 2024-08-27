Algeria: Presidential Election - Youcef Aouchiche Urges Citizens to Back His Project

26 August 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Ghardaia — The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front for the September 7 Presidential election, Youcef Aouchiche, called on citizens in Ghardaia province on Monday to support his "Vision for Tomorrow" project, which aims to "build Algeria's future on solid foundations."

Speaking to the press after proximity activities in downtown Ghardaia, as part of the electoral campaign for the September 7 Presidential election, Aouchiche affirmed that his electoral program "offers realistic solutions to bring about change and build the future of the country on solid foundations," calling on citizens to back his project.

The Socialist Forces Front candidate reaffirmed that the September 7 election presents an opportunity to mobilize for the expected change and an "Algeria reconciled with itself."

While in Ghardaia, known for its unique architecture, Aouchiche underscored the importance of preserving national heritage.

He committed to promoting cultural influence and setting up a national fund aimed at encouraging artisans so as to boost the local economy.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.