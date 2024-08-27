Angola: Sorgo Production Increases to 115,000 Tons in Cunene

Ondjiva — The production of sorgo in Angola's southern province of Cunene has increased from 68,000 tons in the 2022/2023 campaign, to 115,033 tons, in the 2023/2024 agricultural year, with 30% of productivity made by family farmers.

According to the director of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries office in Cunene, Carlos Ndanyengondunge, the initial perspective was to harvest about 209,151 tons of the most consumed product in Cunene, but 45% of the crop dried up, due to irregular rainfall.

Speaking to ANGOP, the source pointed to sorgo as the crop most produced by families, representing 75 percent, while millet occupies 25 percent.

He said that the production of corn and beans 'did not have satisfactory results', one of the facts that will leave families without enough stock for until the next harvest, in May 2025.

The 2023/2024 agricultural campaign involved 151,286 families, who cultivated in an area of 151,284 hectares.

For the next agricultural year, the province of Cunene will receive 825 tons of seeds, 350 of which are sorgo, 250 of millet, 70 of corn, 55 of beans and 100 tons of soybeans, as well as 300 of fertilizers.

According to Carlos Ndanyengondunge, at this time, 378,215 hectares will be prepared, for a production of around 105,900 tons of these products. PEM/LHE/QCB/DOJ