Angola: Brazilian and South African Citizens Detained for Cocaine Trafficking

26 August 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cacuaco — Angola's Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) on Monday detained two foreign passengers at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, for drug trafficking.

They are a 41-year-old Brazilian citizen and a 45-year-old South African, who were presented today, Monday, by the SIC.

Speaking to the press, SIC spokesman Manuel Halaiwa explained that the two passengers were carrying cocaine, concealed in 110 capsules in the stomach, in tubes from the handle of two suitcases, as well as in five sets of sheets.

The two were detained at different times. The arrest of the Brazilian took place during the disembarkation of passengers, on the TAP flight, from Lisbon (Portugal). The South African was at the landing of the airline TAAG, in transit, coming from São Paulo (Brazil).

A total of 7,792 kg of cocaine was seized by the Criminal Investigation Service.

The detainees will be presented to the Public Prosecutor's office and the judge of guarantees, for the application of coercive measures.

On the same occasion, four Angolans and two Nigerian citizens were presented for alleged involvement in the crime of drug trafficking in Angolan capital. COF/OHA/DOJ

