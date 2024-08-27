Uganda: NFA Forms Committees to Strengthen Conservation of Forests in Western Uganda

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has established new committees to oversee the management of two significant national forests in western Uganda--Karinju and Kasyooha-Kitomi.

The initiative aims to address growing concerns about the rapidly declining tree cover in these areas.

Karinju Forest, covering approximately 15,000 hectares from Nkombe to Imaramagambo, and Kasyooha-Kitomi Forest, spanning around 42,000 hectares across Rubirizi, Ibanda, and Buhweju districts, are among the key national forests that have seen significant deforestation and degradation over the years.

To mitigate these issues, the NFA has created district-level committees in Bushenyi, Rubirizi, Mitooma, Ibanda, and Buhweju.

These committees, formed under the guidelines of the National Forestry Planning Act, are designed to enhance communication and collaboration between local governments, the NFA, and other stakeholders.

Jafar Basajjabalaba, the LC5 Chairman of Bushenyi District, expressed concerns about illegal logging and encroachment on these forests.

"We still have challenges with loggers--some of whom may not even have licenses--and other encroachers. People have sold land adjacent to these forests and started extending within the forest boundaries. We hope these committees will significantly contribute to restoration efforts," Basajjabalaba said.

Herbert Mayanja, the LC5 Chairman of Ibanda District, highlighted the specific challenges posed by gold mining in the Kasyooha-Kitomi Forest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are gold mining activities, including operations by Chinese nationals, that are dangerous to human life because they don't cover the mines. We've written to the Ministry of Energy and NFA to intervene, but our efforts have yet to be rewarded," Mayanja noted.

Despite these challenges, Mayanja remains optimistic that the newly established committees will effectively safeguard the forests on behalf of the NFA and the local governments.

"The committees will monitor activities in the forests and report any that threaten to destroy them to the NFA and local governments," he added.

James Mujurizi, the newly appointed chairman of the Karinju Forest Management Committee, urged committee members to work transparently and collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure the proper management and conservation of the forests.

Stuart Manilaguha, the acting Executive Director of the NFA, acknowledged the reduction in Uganda's national forest cover from 24% in the 1990s to just 12.4% today.

"We have lost about 50% of our forest cover, with the biggest loss occurring on privately owned land due to extensive clearing for agriculture. This is why we are advocating for restoration measures," Manilaguha explained.

Manilaguha expressed confidence that the committees, selected with the assistance of local governments and composed of individuals with high integrity and experience, will bridge the gap between local governments and the NFA.

"We have provided them with the law and will offer further training. Their mandate is to identify the best management practices and recommend them to the NFA to improve the management of these forests," he said.