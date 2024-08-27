Police in Hoima thwarted a planned demonstration by over 300 oil project-affected persons (PAPs) who had gathered at Kitara Secondary School with intentions to march to the offices of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) to present their grievances over unfair compensation.

Some of the affected individuals claim their properties have been undervalued and report that they have not been adequately heard by the oil companies since 2013.

The group, consisting of people from Buliisa, Kikuube, and Hoima districts, appealed to President Museveni to intervene, stating that neither their local leaders nor government ministers have been able to assist them.

They expressed frustration that they are prohibited from engaging in productive activities on their land, yet they have not received compensation.

By 8 a.m. on Monday morning, the 300-plus affected persons had assembled at Kitara Secondary School, preparing to march to the EACOP offices, PAU, and the Resident District Commissioner's office to petition them over delayed compensation. Additionally, some raised concerns about the undervaluation of their properties by the oil companies.

Just 30 minutes before the scheduled 10 a.m. march, police arrived and surrounded the group, instructing them not to leave the school premises.

Shortly after, Hoima City Resident Commissioner Badru Mugabi, along with Kikuube Resident District Commissioner Amlan Tumusime, arrived to address the group's grievances.

Gerald Opio, representing the affected persons, voiced their concerns, explaining that they had made numerous appeals to their leaders and even sought court intervention regarding the unfair compensation and undervaluation of their properties.

However, they have received no response, and the oil companies continue to threaten eviction without addressing their concerns.

"In April we went to court and presented our petition, but to this day, we have received no response. Mr. Badru, we also gave you a copy, and you promised to follow up, but nothing has come of it. We decided to organize and petition EACOP, PAU, and the RDC's office to expedite the process. While we remain on the land, we are only allowed to grow short-term crops. We ask that these oil companies compensate us fairly, and we will leave because none of us is against the project," Opio stated.

In response, Mugabi advised the group that with an ongoing court process, the issue must be addressed at a higher court level, emphasizing that street demonstrations would not resolve their grievances.

"When you claim undervaluation, it's not easy because these oil companies followed the district's valuation rates. You might need to consult the local government to understand what rates were provided. Your petition has been delivered to the relevant authorities, but for court matters, we have to wait. You can appeal to a higher court if the process is taking too long. Demonstrating on the streets won't help," Mugabi said.

Mugabi also expressed concerns that some members of the group were being exploited by civil society organizations who may be using the situation for their own gain.

"We know there are people and organizations using some of you. Not everyone here recording videos is a journalist; some send videos to France, receive millions of dollars, then come here and buy you chapati and soda before transporting you to Hoima but the problem remains unsolved. What's important is that we follow the right processes so our grievances can be heard," Mugabi warned.

Amlan Tumusime, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner, accepted that the affected persons deserve to be heard, acknowledging that it doesn't make sense for the country to prioritize oil while the people in the areas are unhappy.

"I believe you need to be listened to, but you came in large numbers. Use our offices--I see people from Kikuube, but we sat down some time back, and I brought the minister. I thought everything was okay, but you did not come to tell me there was still a problem. The best approach is for a group of five to deliver the petition while the rest stay here, and then you can return to your respective villages as we continue to follow up on the matter," Tumusime suggested.

A team of six, escorted by Hoima City RCC Badru Mugabi, delivered the petition to the EACOP and PAU offices.

Following the delivery, the 300-plus individuals boarded their buses and returned to their respective districts of Kikuube, Buliisa, and Hoima.