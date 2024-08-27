Kenya: Police Officer Among 2 Arrested for Motorcycle Theft in Machakos

27 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

A police officer is among two suspects who were arrested on Monday in connection with the theft of a motorcycle in Machakos town.

According to police reports, the motorcycle's owner had parked it outside a building in Machakos Township while he went into a shop to purchase items. Upon returning, he discovered that his motorcycle was missing.

The owner immediately sought help from members of the public and reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly captured two suspects stealing the motorcycle.

"The two were later physically identified by members of the public as Martin Mbuthia and Moses Ngatia, who is a police officer attached to Machakos Police Station, after they were cornered by members of the public," read a police report seen by Capital FM News.

The stolen motorcycle was eventually found abandoned near a mosque.

Both suspects were taken into custody and booked at the Machakos Police Station. "The motorcycle has been retained at the station as evidence," the police report further noted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.