Kenya: Police Officer Among 2 Arrested for Motorcycle Theft in Machakos

A police officer is among two suspects who were arrested on Monday in connection with the theft of a motorcycle in Machakos town.

According to police reports, the motorcycle's owner had parked it outside a building in Machakos Township while he went into a shop to purchase items. Upon returning, he discovered that his motorcycle was missing.

The owner immediately sought help from members of the public and reviewed CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly captured two suspects stealing the motorcycle.

"The two were later physically identified by members of the public as Martin Mbuthia and Moses Ngatia, who is a police officer attached to Machakos Police Station, after they were cornered by members of the public," read a police report seen by Capital FM News.

The stolen motorcycle was eventually found abandoned near a mosque.

Both suspects were taken into custody and booked at the Machakos Police Station. "The motorcycle has been retained at the station as evidence," the police report further noted.