South Africa: Limpopo Examiner Held for Fraud and Corruption

A Limpopo examiner has been arrested at the Lebowakgomo Licensing Centre for allegedly assisting four learner licence applicants get learners licenses without them being tested.

Three of the four applicants are foreign nationals who cannot read, write or speak English.

"The examiner was caught red handed assisting the applicants in the classroom during an exam. Upon further investigations and questioning, the applicants confessed to paying a fee of R3 000 each to the examiner," the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Tuesday.

The examiner was arrested by the RTMC's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU).

All suspects have been detained at the Lebowakgomo Police Station and are due to appear in court. Investigations continue with more arrests expected.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspected acts of fraud, corruption, or malfeasance to ntacu@rtmc.co.za or via WhatsApp at 083 293 7989.