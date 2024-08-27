Kenya: Chilly Weather Conditions to Continue Across Parts of Kenya

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a weather outlook for the last week of August to early September, forecasting intermittent cold and cloudy conditions in various regions of the country.

Residents in the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Rift Valley, and South-eastern lowlands are advised to brace for cooler temperatures and cloudy skies during this period.

According to the forecast, parts of Western Kenya, the Central Highlands, the Rift Valley, the Coast, and North-eastern Kenya will likely experience rainfall at the start of the forecast period.

The rain is expected to provide some relief from the ongoing dry conditions in certain areas but may also bring with it the typical challenges associated with wet weather.

Night-time temperatures are expected to drop significantly, particularly in the Central Highlands, Rift Valley, and South-eastern lowlands, with lows dipping below 10°C in some areas. Residents in these regions are advised to stay warm and take necessary precautions, especially during the night.

Meanwhile, high daytime temperatures are anticipated in other parts of the country, with the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western regions experiencing temperatures above 30°C. These warmer conditions may contribute to increased evaporation rates, potentially affecting water availability in these areas.

The Kenya Meteorological Department urges the public to remain vigilant and to keep informed about the weather conditions through official channels. Farmers, in particular, are advised to take these weather patterns into account when planning their agricultural activities for the week.