Zimbabwe: U.S Entrepreneurship Program Co-Opts 100 Zim Women

THE United States embassy in Zimbabwe has co-opted 100 women to receive training at the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) and stand a chance to access seed capital to grow their projects.

AWE is a flagship program that promotes entrepreneurship through increased trade and aligns with the U.S. Strategy on Global Women's Economic Security.

It lays out a vision in which women and girls around the world, in all their diversity, can fully, meaningfully, and equally contribute to, and benefit from, economic growth and global prosperity.

In her keynote address to officially launch the program Monday, US ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont hailed the selected women for their courage.

"I am thrilled to see so many courageous and inspiring women from across the country joining us in person and online as we launch the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs. I say you are courageous because starting a business is scary and full of uncertainty and challenges.

"I'd like to congratulate all of you, the 2024 AWE participants. We chose you out of almost 1,000 applicants because we see your amazing potential. I want to wish you the best at the outset of this program. Please give this your all and help the others in your group. I can't wait to see what you accomplish," she said.

Participants will learn from U.S. partners like the U.S. Agency for African Development and business contacts as well as from local economic and business experts through mentorship, site visits, and inspirational talks.

Reputable entities like the U.S. African Development Foundation, CABS and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe are supporting the amazing entrepreneurs.

The gesture confirms the top envoy's initial commitment to work tirelessly towards improving the US-Zim investment climate.

The diplomat recently revealed that Washington was actively encouraging American businesses to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

"In closing, I'd like to quote First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who said, "When women get the opportunities that they deserve, when we pay them what their work is worth, there is no limit to what we can do. When women earn money, they invest it in their families.

"They become mentors and they help others to succeed as well. The United States understands how critical you are. And we're committed to supporting innovators, just like all of you throughout the world," added Tremont.