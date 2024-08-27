South Africa: Police Found Burned Truck With Four Human Remains Inside

26 August 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Harrismith — Office of the Provincial Commissioner Free State

The Harrismith police have opened an inquest docket after four bodies were found inside a burned truck on the gravel road between Mabate and Tshiame B-Khalanyoni.

On 26 August 2024 at about 10:00, the police were summoned to the gravel road by passer-by who noticed a truck burning and tried to extinguish the fire but were not successful. He noticed four human bodies burned beyond recognition inside the truck and summoned the police to the crime scene.

Preliminary investigations were conducted, and it was established that the truck belonged to a man (35) from Makwane Village in Qwaqwa, whose name is known to the police. It is alleged that he arrived at Tshiame B at about 05:30 to fetch his three children and wife, taking them back to Qwaqwa from his sister-in-law's house. It's further alleged that the man from Makwane Village left home in the morning at about 04:30 to fetch his children from Tshiame-B in Harrismith. He arrived at Tshiame B at about 05:30 to fetch his three children, a boy (10), a girl (8) and a one-year-old toddler boy, with their mother, aged 32. All five drove off to Qwaqwa in the truck, but never arrived home.

Inside the truck, only four bodies were found at the crime scene. An inquest docket has been opened for further investigation while police are searching for the fifth person.

Any person with information that may assist in finding the fifth person can contact the Harrismith Detective at 082 854 7542, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or drop an anonymous tip on the MySAPS App.

