Ethiopia Announces Near-Completion of Flagship Dam

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has congratulated Ethiopians on the near-completion of the Abbay Dam, also known as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), describing its current status as a "historical arc" that cannot be reversed.

In a video message, Abiy highlighted Ethiopia's progress on transformative projects like the GERD and the Green Legacy Initiative. "The GERD is a monumental project that everyone should witness. It stands as a powerful lesson for the entire continent of Africa," he stated, urging riparian countries like Sudan and Egypt to support the project.

The Prime Minister emphasized the vast water capacity of the dam, noting it is possible to fill the entire reservoir in just 71 days. He also suggested that constructing additional dams could enhance year-round water flow, benefiting downstream countries.

Currently, the dam releases 2,800 cubic meters of water per second, providing more water than usual to downstream nations. "Ethiopia is sharing its resources with other nations for mutual development. If the lower riparian countries manage these resources wisely, it could significantly enhance their development," Abiy remarked. He assured that as further construction progresses, the dam would provide an even better water supply.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister revealed that by December, the dam is expected to operate at higher capacity as water levels rise and more turbines come online. He mentioned that the dam's bridge is nearing completion, and additional electromechanical components for new turbines will be commissioned soon.

Abiy explained that launching all turbines simultaneously would not be beneficial; instead, a phased approach following technical guidelines is planned. "The dam is now almost completed. Those who invested in efforts to halt its construction have failed. While they may have caused some damage, we have successfully completed the dam. Their resources would have been better spent supporting the project," he asserted.

By the end of the year, more turbines are expected to be operational, boosting power generation. The PM acknowledged the high cost of the project but expressed pride in achieving its ambitious goals, reiterating Ethiopia's commitment to advancing the GERD for national development and regional cooperation.