editorial

The financial spring stretched ranging from a wrapped tiny rag of street vending poor woman to the fatten purse of high profile investors and pumped into the construction of the Grand Abbay Dam started bearing fruits. Thanks to the relentless effort of all Ethiopians, energy revolution, clean energy of course, institutes! Yes, perseverance and hard work pay off.

Following administration determination and firm public commitment, Ethiopia has been in a position to compete the construction of a dam that generates a huge amount of clean energy in Africa using its own financial muscle. True, the country is arduously working to make its lack of electricity history and avert an economic lag that in turn has left the country in a precarious situation.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has recently launched the 3rd and 4th turbines at the Grand Abbay Dam and stated that the dam will significantly boost hydropower generation, clean energy production as well as bolstering agricultural productivity. The launch of these turbines is indeed a major milestone for Ethiopia as it aims at regulating water flow, reducing flood risks, and ensuring a reliable water supply for neighboring nations, too.

Turbines going operational would add value to the clean energy production on which the country has been capitalizing. Yes, the dam's promise of regular electricity is as potent symbol of change in Ethiopia. Needless to state, so far economic growth in Ethiopia has been stifled by a lack of electricity and the industrial progress margins are hollowed out by the nightmare of unpredictable power cuts almost on a daily basis.

Such devastating circumstances have to be well turned away these days since Ethiopia is advancing towards growth and transformation via effectively utilizing its water resources such as damming the River Abbay.

Momentously, the disagreements among Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the dam, which is located on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia, close to the border with Sudan, have to be peacefully resolved for this natural resource would suffice for all, and it needs to be a source of amicable way and collaboration instead of being source of enmity and confrontation.

The final stages of construction have definitely been well underway as all the fillings took step by step and now the four turbines have gone operational. This promising move has to be praised by all concerned and a dispute between Ethiopia and downstream nations peculiarly Egypt and Sudan over the construction of the dam which has dragged on for 12 years, needs to be reined at some point. To this end thus all these nations have to come together and devise possible solutions appreciating a win-win fashion.

The dam unequivocally plays a crucial role in managing water flow, mitigating flood risks, and ensuring that downstream nations receive a steady supply of water. As this carefully regulated water of the dam will significantly enhance agricultural productivity, boost power generation, and improve resource utilization throughout the region, due attention has to be attached to it.

As to the Premier, the turbines are of paramount importance in enhancing water flow and regional resource management, and they started power generation and the 3 additional units of the dam will start power generation after four months.This is really a good news emerged from Guba for the lower Abbay basin countries as the dam plays a crucial role in boosting clean energy, renewable source of power and flood risk mitigation.

In sum, with the launch of the new turbines, Ethiopia is poised to become a significant energy producer in Africa. The dam is expected to generate over 6,000 megawatts of electricity, which will not only meet domestic demands but also allow for energy exports to neighboring countries. This shift will foster clean energy production, regional cooperation and economic growth. The Grand Abbay Dam is set to provide numerous advantages for Ethiopia and its neighbors. To mention but a few, it would improve agricultural productivity through regulated water supply, enhance power generation capacity for regional energy needs, mitigate flood risks in downstream areas, among others.