Ethiopia's Livestock Sector Set for Major Overhaul

ADDIS ABABA — The Ministry of Agriculture has identified and begun addressing the obstacles preventing Ethiopia's livestock industry from reaching its full potential, the ministry announced.

Agriculture State Minister Fikru Regassa (PhD) highlighted that, despite Ethiopia's large cattle population, production and productivity remain low due to factors such as improper handling techniques, inefficient breeding practices, limited access to quality feed, and prevalent diseases. The ministry is tackling these challenges with a comprehensive approach.

Climate change poses a significant threat to the livestock sector, causing droughts, floods, and the displacement and death of cattle. To combat this, the ministry has installed processing machines to support fodder development in drought-prone areas and is working to improve water access nationwide.

Investing in research and developing high-quality feed formulations, along with promoting sustainable fodder production, is crucial to overcoming these challenges, according to Fikru. Additionally, the ministry is focused on technological advancements to enhance processing capabilities, promoting value addition within the sector to replace imported products with locally manufactured alternatives.

The ministry's efforts are showing promising results under the Limat Tirufat initiative, which aims to double production and productivity from 2022 to 2024. This ambitious goal reflects the government's commitment to transforming the livestock sector into a key driver of economic growth.

To support small-scale producers, the ministry is working to improve market access, facilitate transportation of livestock products to urban centers and export markets, and provide milk processing and storage facilities to extend the shelf life of dairy products.

Fikru also emphasized the need for investment in training programs and infrastructure to improve livestock handling practices. He suggested focusing on specialized breeds suited to specific environments and market demands to boost productivity.

The ministry previously administered 23 different vaccines annually, costing 102 million Birr, to prevent and control animal diseases. It is also collaborating with relevant bodies to combat smuggling, which poses a threat to the industry.

Achieving these goals requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders and continued investment in research and development to create new technologies and practices that enhance productivity and resilience in the livestock sector. Fikru underscored the importance of partnerships among government agencies, research institutions, private companies, and others to address the complex challenges facing the sector.

By unlocking the full potential of its livestock resources, Ethiopia aims to transform the sector into a significant contributor to economic growth, food security, and national development.