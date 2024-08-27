Rwanda: Education Ministry Releases 2024-2025 School Calendar

The Ministry of Education has released the official school calendar for the 2024-2025 academic year.

According to the calendar released on Monday, 26 August, students are set to return to school on September 9 and will conclude the academic year on June 27.

This announcement followed the release of the student travel schedule by the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA).

The academic year will be 38 weeks. The first term will have 15 weeks, starting on September 9 and ending on December 20.

After a two-week break, students will resume classes for the second term on January 6, which will last for 13 weeks, concluding on April 4.

After another two-week break, the third term will commence on April 21 and continue for 10 weeks, ending on June 27.

The calendar also provides details on the national examinations schedule.

Primary Leaving Examinations will begin on June 30 and end on July 3.

For secondary school students, national practical examinations are scheduled for May 19 to June 6, while the written exams will be done from July 9 to July 18.