Uganda: Ya Levis' Memorable Performance Leaves Ugandans Yearning for More

Congolese star Ya Levis had a performance in Uganda that will forever be talked about for all the reasons.

From the Ugandan babes who thronged him on the stage to his deliverance and Azawi's rants.

Dubbed "Ganda Vibes Experience with Ya Levis," the show happened at Kampala Serena Hotel's Victoria Hall with House of DJs and Fenon Events behind it.

Fenon also did the production of the show, especially the stage, lighting, sound, transforming the venue into a visual masterpiece.

Tungi and Kohen Jayce were the first performers at the event at 8pm, performing back to back setting the mood for the thousands who had turned up.

After them, came Elijah Kitaka who captivated the crowd with his hits including Nothing, Ndi Wuwo and his latest Dawa, leaving many in the audience singing and dancing along.

The man of the moment took to the stage at midnight and the sight of him drove the ladies crazy.

Ya Levis opened with his hit song "Nakati", instantly connecting with the audience.

He then did other hits including "Chocolat," "Lokesh," "Penzi", "Liballa", "Ne doute pas", and "K.O", captivating the audience with his dance moves and smooth vocals.

The chemistry between Ya Levis and his fans was electric, as the ladies took turns in joining him on the stage.

It was like a competition of sorts between them and Ya Levis was enjoying it all.

The Congolese singer, songwriter, and choreographer put on a show that was well worth the wait.