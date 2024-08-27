Uganda: Ya Levis' Memorable Performance Leaves Ugandans Yearning for More

27 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Congolese star Ya Levis had a performance in Uganda that will forever be talked about for all the reasons.

From the Ugandan babes who thronged him on the stage to his deliverance and Azawi's rants.

Dubbed "Ganda Vibes Experience with Ya Levis," the show happened at Kampala Serena Hotel's Victoria Hall with House of DJs and Fenon Events behind it.

Fenon also did the production of the show, especially the stage, lighting, sound, transforming the venue into a visual masterpiece.

Tungi and Kohen Jayce were the first performers at the event at 8pm, performing back to back setting the mood for the thousands who had turned up.

After them, came Elijah Kitaka who captivated the crowd with his hits including Nothing, Ndi Wuwo and his latest Dawa, leaving many in the audience singing and dancing along.

The man of the moment took to the stage at midnight and the sight of him drove the ladies crazy.

Ya Levis opened with his hit song "Nakati", instantly connecting with the audience.

He then did other hits including "Chocolat," "Lokesh," "Penzi", "Liballa", "Ne doute pas", and "K.O", captivating the audience with his dance moves and smooth vocals.

The chemistry between Ya Levis and his fans was electric, as the ladies took turns in joining him on the stage.

It was like a competition of sorts between them and Ya Levis was enjoying it all.

The Congolese singer, songwriter, and choreographer put on a show that was well worth the wait.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.