Somalia: President Mohamud Appoints Gen. Gafow As Adviser On Armed Forces in Renewed Push Against Al-Shabaab

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed General Abdullahi Gafow Mohamud as his new adviser on the armed forces.

This appointment is part of the president's broader strategy to intensify the ongoing offensive against the Al-Shabaab militant group, which has long been a destabilizing force in the country.

The announcement was made through a statement from Villa Somalia, highlighting General Gafow's extensive experience in national security.

General Gafow has a distinguished career, having previously served as the Director of the Somali National Security and Intelligence Agency (NISA) and the Director of the Immigration and Nationality Agency.

His wealth of knowledge and leadership in these critical roles is expected to play a pivotal role in the president's strategy to curb the influence of Al-Shabaab and ensure the stability of Somalia.

"General Abdullahi Gafow Mohamud has extensive experience in ensuring internal security and national defense," the statement read. "His previous leadership roles and expected contributions to the ongoing conflict will be instrumental in advancing our national security objectives."

This appointment is an important step in the federal government's efforts to rebuild the Somali National Army (SNA) and enhance the country's defense capabilities.

President Mohamud's administration has been focused on modernizing the military and bolstering its operations against Al-Shabaab, which continues to pose a severe threat to the country's peace and stability.