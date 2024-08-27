South Africa: Sentencing of Notorious Poaching Kingpin Welcomed

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has welcomed the recent sentencing of a notorious poaching kingpin by a Mozambican Court.

The individual, known as Simon Ernesto Valoi, or "Navara," has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in leading a rhino-poaching syndicate. His accomplice, Paulo Zukula, has also been handed a 24-year sentence.

Valoi, who hails from Massingir, a district near the border adjacent to the Kruger National Park, has long been a significant figure in the illegal poaching industry, targeting South Africa's precious rhino population.

The Mozambican court found him guilty of multiple serious crimes, including financing terrorism, poaching, and money laundering, among others.

These crimes, the Minister said, have caused immeasurable damage to the natural heritage and have posed significant threats to both wildlife and the safety of those dedicated to protecting it.

George applauded the efforts of Mozambican authorities, the National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), and the Wildlife Justice Commission, whose coordinated intelligence operation led to the apprehension and successful prosecution of Valoi and his accomplices.

"This sentencing is a critical victory in the ongoing fight against poaching and organised wildlife crime. The sentencing of Simon Ernesto Valoi and Paulo Zukula sends a powerful message that those who engage in the destruction of our natural resources will face the full force of the law.

"We remain committed to working with our international partners to protect our wildlife and ensure that those responsible for such heinous crimes are brought to justice," the Minister said on Monday.

George further urged all South Africans to be vigilant and to report any suspected environmental crimes to the authorities.

"Communities play a vital role in the fight against poaching, and by working together with law enforcement agencies, we can make significant strides in safeguarding our environment for future generations," he said.