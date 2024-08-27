South Africa: The Sky's Not the Limit for SAPS Pilot

Meet Lieutenant Colonel Kgothatso Khunou, the first African female chief helicopter pilot attached to the South African Police Service (SAPS) Airwing in the Free State, and one of 17 female pilots nationwide.

Khunou is certainly living up to her first name, Kgothatso, which means 'courage,' loosely translated from Setswana.

During the month of August, SAPS continues to celebrate its women in blue by celebrating those who are not only game changers in their respective fields, but who also break barriers in male dominated environments.

Khunou hails from Rustenburg and she fondly describes her humble upbringing as a "village girl". Her career in aviation found her and not the other way around, she insists. As a teenager, Khunou kindled a dream of following a career in science.

In 2010, the Royal Bafokeng Administration offered Khunou a scholarship to obtain a commercial pilot licence, just shortly after she obtained a National Diploma in Biotechnology. Having a fear of flying, Khunou courageously jumped at the opportunity to overcome this fear.

This ultimately led her to join the SAPS in 2014 as a junior pilot at the rank of warrant officer.

As a helicopter pilot, Khunou's duties include operational flights by providing aerial support as requested from ground units, stock theft and stolen vehicle searches as well as assisting with search and rescue operations.

Khunou is currently deployed to Operation Vala Umgodi which continues to register commendable progress in dealing decisively with those involved in illicit mining activities across the country.

She played a pivotal role in a recent women-led Vala Umgodi operation in celebration of Women's Month.

On 1 August 2024, the team arrested 178 illicit miners and recovered over 400 pendukas and various other illicit mining equipment during that particular operation in Benoni.

"When you set goals, always tell yourself that the sky is not even the limit. I was once afraid of flying, but now I serve my country fearlessly as an SAPS helicopter pilot," said Khunou.

With a bird's eye view, Lieutenant Colonel Khunou continues to serve the people of South Africa with dignity, honour and pride.