Zimbabwe: President Nyusi Jets in for Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Opening

MOZAMBICAN President Filipe Nyusi has arrived in the country this morning ahead of the official opening of the 114th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare.

President Nyusi was received by Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda, service chiefs among other top Government officials.

The week-long ZAS started yesterday, with hundreds of people, including children, visiting the exhibition stands and partaking in the activities on offer.

The show is running under the theme: "Cultivating prosperity. Growing business. Innovating for change. Nurturing our future."

Foreign exhibitors from India, South Africa, Zambia, Pakistan,Eswatini, Japan, Russia, Mozambique, China, Malawi and Tanzania are participating.

As of last week, 430 exhibitors had taken space compared to 410 exhibitors last year.