Eritrea: Support to Families of Martyrs

27 August 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Government workers in the Gogni sub-zone, Gash Barka Region, have extended support to families of martyrs in their area.

According to Mr. Saleh Talke, head of social services in the sub-zone, the Government workers contributed 36,000 Nakfa, which was used to provide six families of martyrs with six goats or sheep each.

Mr. Saleh highlighted that this support is part of ongoing efforts by the public and Government workers to aid families of martyrs. He encouraged others to follow this noble initiative.

Similarly, the Eritrean community in Norrköping, Sweden, contributed 31,500 Kroner to the National Martyrs Trust Fund. This report was made by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.