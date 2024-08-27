South Africa: Hijacked Building Fire Survivors Say Their New Living Conditions Are Unbearable

Four people died and more than 200 people were displaced when a fire broke out at yet another hijacked building in Jeppestown

Survivors of the Jeppestown building fire say the conditions at the tents they have been living in since the fire on Sunday, are "cold and wet".

Four people are confirmed to have died and a few others were treated in hospital.

Residents say they lost personal documents including Identity documents and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) cards for their children.

Mayco Member for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku said that a committee to deal with illegal buildings was established following the Usindiso Building fire that claimed 77 lives last year.

"At night, it's cold and windy. I don't think I will stay for long because I can't survive here," says Thobeka Phakathi. She is one of more than 200 people who were displaced by a fire in a building in Jeppestown. The fire killed four people. The building is believed to have been hijacked.

The City of Johannesburg's emergency workers, including firefighters responded to the fire and treated people for smoke inhalation.

Disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers has been assisting by providing warm meals, blankets and baby formula to people at the temporary accommodation. Nonprofit organisation Impilo also assisted with donated clothes, food, and mobile showers. It will also be giving verification letters to those who lost their IDs.

This fire at yet another hijacked building in Johannesburg's city centre came just days after survivors of the Usindiso building fire of August 2023, decided to launch class action litigation against the City to demand compensation.

Phakathi, who stayed on the second floor in the Jeppestown building, said she plans to lend money so she can travel back home to KwaZulu-Natal. Phakathi, like many of the other survivors, lost most of their belongings in the fire.

She said people living in the tents were given thin sponge mattresses and small blankets. "We are grateful for the help but it is not enough," she said.

Phakathi said, "I'm unemployed. I used to work odd jobs. But I would rather go home because I may end up dying here."

Nompilo Khumalo said at least at the tents they had access to showers. "It's not the same as staying in the streets so we are grateful for that."

Kwanda Xulu, who is living with his friend in another hijacked building, said, "The conditions at the tents wouldn't be good for me ... I feel like a child after losing everything. I have no ID, nothing left and now I can't even operate my kota business on the pavement of the building."

Ward 61 Councillor Themba Mkhize said the residents will not be allowed to return to the building which has since been deemed unsafe. He said the same building caught alight in 2022 and it is possible that the structure could collapse.

He said he has been reporting the hijacked buildings in his ward, but the City has been slow to address the problem.

Mayco Member (MMC) for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku said that since the Usindiso building fire a year ago, a special mayoral committee was established to deal with hijacked buildings in the city centre.

"We've done more and more investigations of the buildings. ... So most of these buildings, we've closed them and submitted a report to the City. Residents must be relocated," he said.

He said the newly elected mayor plans to ask for national funds to rehabilitate some of the dilapidated and hijacked buildings. Without giving any timelines Tshwaku said at this stage, the transitional accommodation is the only thing they can offer to affected residents.

City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said they would issue a statement later on Tuesday.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are investigating the cause of the fire.