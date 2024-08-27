Uganda: Medical Interns Petition UMA, Threaten Industrial Action

A group of medical interns has petitioned the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) over the government's failure to deploy them, despite an increase in internship sites and specialists.

In their letter dated August 26, 2024, the interns warned of potential industrial action if their grievances are not addressed, citing the escalating crisis in Uganda's healthcare system.

The interns argued that the delay in deployment jeopardizes their professional future and exacerbates the already dire state of Uganda's healthcare system. They described the situation as a significant blow to the medical profession, accusing the Ministry of Health of systemic neglect and failure to uphold the dignity of the profession.

Although the Ministry had announced the commencement of the admission process for the 2024/2025 cohort on June 25, 2024, the number of deployed interns has inexplicably decreased.

This is despite an increase in accredited training sites from 58 in 2023 to 73 in 2024.

"Shockingly, this has only translated into fewer interns being deployed this year than in previous years," the letter stated.

In the 2022/23 cohort, over 1,600 interns were deployed, while the 2023/24 cohort saw 1,926 interns placed.

Despite the expansion in training sites, only 1,703 interns have been deployed this year, including 124 international graduates, with just 1,579 local interns--a significant drop from previous years.

The interns also questioned the Ministry of Health's claim that it had cleared a backlog of medical graduates who missed placements the previous year, dismissing it as "unfounded" and consisting of only a small number of graduates who completed their studies before 2023.

The deployment delays have left over 1,100 medical graduates without placements, causing skill stagnation and significant psychological distress.

These graduates, who already hold temporary practicing licenses, have been left in limbo, facing an extended period of inactivity.

The interns emphasized that they have exhausted all peaceful means of addressing their grievances, including engaging with UMA leadership and staging protests at the Ministry of Health and Parliament.

Despite these efforts, their concerns have been ignored.

"We have persistently engaged with the UMA president and secretary general regarding our deployment struggles," the letter stated.

Parliament had instructed the Ministry of Health and Cabinet to draft a supplementary budget of Shs18.7 billion for their deployment, but this directive remains unfulfilled, further compounding the interns' frustrations.

The interns are now considering industrial action as their next step, a move that could have significant implications for Uganda's healthcare system.

Dr Herbert Luswata, president of UMA, told the Nile Post that they are holding meetings to discuss this request and are consulting with regional representatives to form a position on the matter.