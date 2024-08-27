Uganda: Katanga Trial Resumes Today

The high publicised Katanga trial returns to court today, Tuesday.

Ms. Naome Nyangweso, a key witness in the trial of Molly Katanga, accused of murdering her husband Henry Katanga, is scheduled to testify today.

Last week, defense lawyers grilled pathologist Dr. Richard Ambayo over allegations of leaking his report to the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) before presenting it in court.

During cross-examination, lawyers led by Elison Karuhanga accused Dr. Ambayo of sharing his postmortem report with an online blog and two UPDF soldiers, who used it to initiate an inquest into Katanga's death.

Dr. Ambayo denied the allegations, insisting he did not share the report before its presentation in court.

Dr. Ambayo also retracted his earlier testimony, stating he does not know Martha Nkwanzi Katanga, one of the suspects, contradicting his previous statement that Martha helped him identify Katanga's body before a forensic examination.

Defense lawyer Karuhanga questioned Dr. Ambayo's credibility, suggesting he may have been biased by Investigating Officer Detective Sgt. Beteise.

The lawyers pointed out inconsistencies in Dr. Ambayo's testimony, including his earlier statement that the entry wound was on the right side of the head, contradicting his postmortem report.

The defense team presented a photo of Katanga's body showing lacerations on the left side of the head, which Dr. Ambayo maintained could be exit wounds.

The defense team argues that Dr. Ambayo is either incompetent or biased, leading him to conclude Katanga was shot on the right side.

Dr. Ambayo clarified that he confirmed the identification because the request came with the name, but cannot confirm that Martha Nkwanzi identified the body.

However, he previously stated that the body was identified by Nkwanzi in his presence.

The defense argues Martha was not present at the mortuary.

According to Police form 48A, the deceased allegedly shot himself after a domestic violence incident.

The defense team confronted Dr. Ambayo with a photo of Katanga's body showing lacerations on the left side of the head, but he maintained that exit wounds can also have lacerations.

Molly Katanga is facing trial together with her daughters, Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi, as well as George Amanyire, a domestic worker, and Charles Otai, a nursing officer, who are accused of destroying evidence and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The case is before Justice Isaac Muwata.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli and Chief State Attorneys Jonathan Muwaganya and Anna Kiiza are prosecuting the matter.

The defense team consists of Peter Kabatsi, MacDosman Kabega, Jet Tumwebaze, Bruce Musinguzi, and Karuhanga.