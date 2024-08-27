Ethiopia: US Ambassador Arrives in Tigray Amidst Political Tension: Calls for 'Peaceful Dialogue' to Resolve Disputes

27 August 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ervin J. Massinga, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, arrived in Tigray on 26 August, 2024, to emphasize "the importance of resolving political disputes through peaceful dialogue," according to the American Embassy in Addis Abeba.

The three-day visit includes meetings with regional officials to discuss the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) and visits to U.S.-supported projects focused on assisting victims of "gender-based violence," reintegration programs for former combatants, and "promoting lasting peace and stability in the region," according to the embassy's readout.

Tigray Television reported that Getachew Reda, president of Tigray's interim administration, and Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, deputy president of Tigray's interim administration and head of the cabinet secretariat for peace and security, welcomed the ambassador at Alula Aba Nega International Airport in Mekelle.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of internal tensions within the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), where a rift has developed between TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael and Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration.

At the conclusion of the congress, TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) asserted that central committee members and executives who were absent from the conference and are involved in the interim administration "do not represent the organization."

He further stated that leaders of the Central Committee and the Central Control Commission of the Party who withdrew from the 14th General Assembly of the TPLF have no responsibilities beyond remaining as ordinary members.

Following this, the Tigray Interim Administration decided to remove Liya Kassa from her position as administrator of the South East Zone.

Similarly, Teklay Gebremedhin, the administrator of the North Western Zone, was removed from his position over the weekend.

Their removal occurred just days after both individuals were appointed as members of the executive committee during the recently concluded 14th Congress of the party.

On 26 August, 2024, the TPLF criticized the interim administration's decision to remove and appoint zonal administrators, describing the actions as "contrary to established institutional procedures."

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.