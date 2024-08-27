Ethiopia: US Ambassador Arrives in Tigray Amidst Political Tension: Calls for 'Peaceful Dialogue' to Resolve Disputes

Addis Abeba — Ervin J. Massinga, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia, arrived in Tigray on 26 August, 2024, to emphasize "the importance of resolving political disputes through peaceful dialogue," according to the American Embassy in Addis Abeba.

The three-day visit includes meetings with regional officials to discuss the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) and visits to U.S.-supported projects focused on assisting victims of "gender-based violence," reintegration programs for former combatants, and "promoting lasting peace and stability in the region," according to the embassy's readout.

Tigray Television reported that Getachew Reda, president of Tigray's interim administration, and Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, deputy president of Tigray's interim administration and head of the cabinet secretariat for peace and security, welcomed the ambassador at Alula Aba Nega International Airport in Mekelle.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of internal tensions within the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), where a rift has developed between TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael and Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration.

At the conclusion of the congress, TPLF Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) asserted that central committee members and executives who were absent from the conference and are involved in the interim administration "do not represent the organization."

He further stated that leaders of the Central Committee and the Central Control Commission of the Party who withdrew from the 14th General Assembly of the TPLF have no responsibilities beyond remaining as ordinary members.

Following this, the Tigray Interim Administration decided to remove Liya Kassa from her position as administrator of the South East Zone.

Similarly, Teklay Gebremedhin, the administrator of the North Western Zone, was removed from his position over the weekend.

Their removal occurred just days after both individuals were appointed as members of the executive committee during the recently concluded 14th Congress of the party.

On 26 August, 2024, the TPLF criticized the interim administration's decision to remove and appoint zonal administrators, describing the actions as "contrary to established institutional procedures."