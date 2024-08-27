Nigeria: Police Confirm Killing of Lagos Traditional Ruler's Son

"The scene had been visited, one expended cartridge was recovered, while the corpse has been moved to a morgue in Ajah for preservation and autopsy."

The police have confirmed the killing of Demola, the first son of Tijani Akinloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran land in Lekki, Lagos State.

The police said Demola, 50, was killed in the Lekki area of the state by suspected gunmen driving a minibus.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Mr Hundeyin said the incident happened on Sunday at 12.30 p.m., along Chevron Drive, Lekki, while the victim was driving his Toyota Corolla near Bourdillon Court Estate gate.

He said a distress call was received at the police station that a man, later identified as Demola, was allegedly shot and stabbed to death.

"The scene had been visited, one expended cartridge was recovered, while the corpse has been moved to a morgue in Ajah for preservation and autopsy.

"The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID, Panti-Yaba, for further investigation," he said.

Punch Newspaper reported that the killing caused panic in the community/

It quoted the management of an estate in the Ajiran community urging residents to prioritise their safety and steer clear of the vicinity.

"This is to notify all residents that Ajiran (Agungi) king's son was assassinated today along Chevron Drive (close to Ebano Supermarket) this morning.

"We therefore plead to our esteemed residents to avoid Chevron area, Agungi and Ajiran for now for their safety," the statement read.